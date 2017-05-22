PHOTOS: Doheny Blues Festival Celebrates 20 Years with Blues, Rock and Soul Music

Photo Gallery
Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett presented Omega Events a proclamation for celebrating 20 years of the Doheny Blues Festival on Sunday, May 21. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Bobby Rush performs during the 20th annual Doheny Blues Festival at Doheny State Beach on Sunday, May 21. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Festival-goers listen to music during the 20th annual Doheny Blues Festival on Sunday, May 21 at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Junior Brown performs during the 20th annual Doheny Blues Festival at Doheny State Beach on Sunday, May 21. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Adrianna Marie & her Groovecutters performs during the 20th annual Doheny Blues Festival on Sunday, May 21, at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Festival-goers listen to music during the 20th annual Doheny Blues Festival on Sunday, May 21 at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Melissa Ethridge closed the 20th annual Doheny Blues Festival on Sunday, May 21, at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Festival-goers listen to music during the 20th annual Doheny Blues Festival on Sunday, May 21 at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
JJ Grey and Mofro performs during the 20th annual Doheny Blues Festival at Doheny State Beach on Sunday, May 21. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Festival-goers listen to music during the 20th annual Doheny Blues Festival on Sunday, May 21 at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
John Primer, Bob Corritore and Big Jon Atkinson performs during the 20th annual Doheny Blues Festival at Doheny State Beach on Sunday, May 21. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Festival-goers listen to music during the 20th annual Doheny Blues Festival on Sunday, May 21 at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Festival-goers listen to music during the 20th annual Doheny Blues Festival on Sunday, May 21 at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Chris Isaak performs during the 20th annual Doheny Blues Festival at Doheny State Beach on Sunday, May 21. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Festival-goers listen to music during the 20th annual Doheny Blues Festival on Sunday, May 21 at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Dana Point Mayor Debra Lewis presents a proclamation to Omega Events for celebrating 20 years of the Doheny Blues Festival during on Sunday, May 21. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Samantha Fish performs during the 20th annual Doheny Blues Festival on Sunday, May 21 at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Festival-goers listen to music during the 20th annual Doheny Blues Festival on Sunday, May 21 at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Festival-goers listen to music during the 20th annual Doheny Blues Festival on Sunday, May 21 at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Mavis Staples performs during the 20th annual Doheny Blues Festival on Sunday, May 21 at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Festival-goers listen to music during the 20th annual Doheny Blues Festival on Sunday, May 21 at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
By Kristina Pritchett
This past weekend, Doheny State Beach was filled with musical icons in the blues, soul and rock genres during the 20th annual Doheny Blues Festival.
On Saturday, May 20, artists such as Joe Walsh, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience, Robin Trower, Rod Piazza & The Mighty Flyers VS. Rick Estrin & The Nightcats, Canned Heat, Janiva Magness, Monster Mike Welch & Mike Ledbetter, Casey Hensley, Nico Duportal & The West Coast Connection, 200 lbs of Blues and White Boy James & The Blues Express performed.
On Sunday, Chris Isaak, Mavis Staples, JJ Grey & Mofro, Bobby Rush, Junior Brown, Samantha Fish, Moreland & Arbuckle, John Primer, Bob Corritore, Big Jon Atkinson and Melissa Ethridge performed.
This year, Omega Events, launched the Doheny Blues Foundation was created to promote awareness of blues music and to provide education about the history, cultural significance and relevance to the present. It will also help educate the youth and foster an appreciation of the blues with a multi-faceted educational approach.
Festival-goers were able to listen to the artists on three stages throughout Doheny State Beach, taste different foods from local restaurants and more.
The Festival has been an annual event since 1998 and has featured artists such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Gregg Allman, BB King and more.
