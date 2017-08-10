DP LIVING, DP Living Headlines, DP SURF

PHOTOS: Dana Point Surf Sessions

With the last few weeks of summer upon us, local photographer Noah McPherson caught up with some South Orange County residents to capture their swells on film.

McPherson headed to multiple Dana Point beaches recently during different times of the day to photograph the surfers in different lights.

To submit your own scene photos, email your photo, your name and where it was taken to editorial@danapointtimes.com.

