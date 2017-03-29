Photos: Dana Point Library Hosts Read to a Dog

Photo Gallery
Preston and Zander read to Coco at the Dana Point Library during their Read to a Dog program on Tuesday, March 21. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Preston pets Coco as his brother reads during the Dana Point Library's Read to a Dog program on Tuesday, March 21. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Duke, one of the dogs lays down at the Dana Point Library during the Read to a Dog program on Tuesday, March 21. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Sophie, one of the dogs at the Dana Point Library's Read to a Dog Program, sits while kids arrive on Tuesday, March 21. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Sierra and Sofia read to Duke during the Dana Point Library's Read to a Dog Program on Tuesday, March 21. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Zander reads to Sophie during the Dana Point Library's Read to a Dog Program on Tuesday, March 21. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Zander reads to Sophie during the Dana Point Library's Read to a Dog Program on Tuesday, March 21. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
The Dana Point Library had some four-legged visitors last week during their Read to a Dog program.
On Tuesday, March 21, three volunteers from OCSPCA Paws program came to the library with their furry friends to sit by the children as they read different books.
PAWS or Pets Are Wonderful Support, is a pet assisted therapy program that travels throughout Orange County. They visit nursing homes, hospitals, hospice, schools and libraries to bring joy and calming atmosphere to those who may need it.
During the Library’s event, Coco, Sophie and Duke, three of the dogs, sat with different groups of children while they read picture books, dog books and more.
The Dana Point Library holds Read to a Dog twice a month. To see a list of their events, visit www.ocpl.org/libloc/dana/calendar.
