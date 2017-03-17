Photos: Dana Point Library Gets Royal Treatment with Princess Belle Story Time

Photo Gallery of IMG_6515 Myla, 3, of San Clemente, poses for a photo during the Dana Point Library's Princess Belle Story Time on Wednesday, March 15. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6526 Tatum, of Dana Point, gives his approval of the "Gray Stuff" at the Dana Point Library during Princess Belle Story Time on Wednesday, March 15. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6530 Sophia works on a Chip project during the Dana Point Library's Princess Belle Story Time on Wednesday, March 15. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6535 Myla works on her Chip project during the Dana Point Library's Princess Belle Story Time on Wednesday, March 15. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6536 Sophia works on a Chip project during the Dana Point Library's Princess Belle Story Time on Wednesday, March 15. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6538 Sophia shows the finished product of her Chip project during the Dana Point Library's Princess Belle Story Time on Wednesday, March 15. Photo: Kristina Pritchett Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

The Dana Point Library gave the royal treatment to a group of kids on Wednesday afternoon during their Princess Belle Story time.

With the release of Beauty and the Beast right around the corner, the group got to hear two stories with the infamous characters before an activity and snack time.

Myla, of San Clemente, came prepared in her blue princess dress and golden tiara headband. She smiled while she worked on her project, a Chip cutout, and sampled the Gray Stuff.

Tatum gave a thumbs up, taking a cue from the movie and decided the “gray stuff” was indeed delicious.

