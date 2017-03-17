DP LIVING, DP Living Headlines

Photos: Dana Point Library Gets Royal Treatment with Princess Belle Story Time

The Dana Point Library gave the royal treatment to a group of kids on Wednesday afternoon during their Princess Belle Story time.

With the release of Beauty and the Beast right around the corner, the group got to hear two stories with the infamous characters before an activity and snack time.

Myla, of San Clemente, came prepared in her blue princess dress and golden tiara headband. She smiled while she worked on her project, a Chip cutout, and sampled the Gray Stuff.

Tatum gave a thumbs up, taking a cue from the movie and decided the “gray stuff” was indeed delicious.

Throughout the month, the Dana Point library hosts events for all ages. For more information, visit the library’s website.

