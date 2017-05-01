Photos: Dana Point Grand Prix of Cycling Returns for 11th Year

Photo Gallery
IMG_0932-1
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_0960-2
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_0985-3
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1040-4
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1044-5
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1067-6
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1173-7
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1177-8
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1181-9
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1209-10
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1218-11
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1253-12
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1259-13
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1262-14
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1281-15
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1381-16
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1443-17
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1446-18
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1457-19
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1486-20
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1498-21
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1857-22
BMX riders demonstrated thoughout the day during the 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1879-23
BMX riders demonstrated thoughout the day during the 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1887-24
BMX riders demonstrated thoughout the day during the 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1894-25
BMX riders demonstrated thoughout the day during the 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1905-26
BMX riders demonstrated thoughout the day during the 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1921-27
BMX riders demonstrated thoughout the day during the 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1935-28
BMX riders demonstrated thoughout the day during the 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1937-29
BMX riders demonstrated thoughout the day during the 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1959-30
BMX riders demonstrated thoughout the day during the 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1962-31
BMX riders demonstrated thoughout the day during the 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1963-32
BMX riders demonstrated thoughout the day during the 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1967-33
BMX riders demonstrated thoughout the day during the 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1968-34
BMX riders demonstrated thoughout the day during the 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1976-35
BMX riders demonstrated thoughout the day during the 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1979-36
BMX riders demonstrated thoughout the day during the 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1983-37
BMX riders demonstrated thoughout the day during the 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_1994-38
BMX riders demonstrated thoughout the day during the 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_2019-39
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
IMG_2055-40
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Alex Paris
danapointgp;pchracers
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Courtesy of Matthew Spector
danapointgp;straitaway
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Courtesy of Matthew Spector
danapointgpfinish
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Courtesy of Matthew Spector
danapointgpfinishers
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Courtesy of Matthew Spector
IMG_5231(Brad Fowler)
BMX riders demonstrated thoughout the day during the 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Courtesy of Brad Fowler
IMG_5094
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Eric Heinz
IMG_5446
Kids prepared to race during the kid's event at the 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Eric Heinz
IMG_5450
Kids prepared to race during the kid's event at the 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Eric Heinz
IMG_5518
Kids prepared to race during the kid's event at the 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Eric Heinz
IMG_6259
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Eric Heinz
IMG_6736
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Eric Heinz
IMG_6867
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Eric Heinz
IMG_7709
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Eric Heinz
IMG_7955
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Eric Heinz
IMG_8042
The 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix returned to the city on Sunday, April 30. Photo: Eric Heinz
Bikers of all ages filled the streets of Dana Point on Sunday for the 11th annual Dana Point Grand Prix of Cycling.
Throughout the day there were races for men and women, and the kids, BMX demonstrations, the first OCTA Bike Festival and more.
Below is the winners in each race:
CRIT Men Cat 5: Gold- Trevor Lien; Silver- Conrad Hindert; Bronze- Elijah Baker
CRIT Men Masters 55+ Cat 1/2/3/4: Gold-Marvin Hall; Silver- Anthony Reguero; Bronze- David Mack
CRIT Men Masters 60+ Cat 1/2/3/4: Gold- Malcom Hill; Silver- Thomas Gates; Bronze-Rodney Malloy
CRIT Men Masters 30+ Cat 3/4: Gold- Alistair Miller; Silver-Matthew Easter; Bronze-James Esser
CRIT Women Cat 3/4: Gold- Zoe Ta Perez; Silver- Makayla Macpherson; Bronze- Mia Cheeseman
CRIT Women Cat 5: Gold- Brianna Pezo; Silver- Taylor Anderson; Bronze- Melissa Ortega
CRIT Men Masters 45+ Cat 1/2/3: Gold- Tommy Robles; Silver- John McKinley, Bronze-Aaron Levin
CRIT Men Masters 50+ Cat 1/2/3: Gold- David Marietti, Silver- Aron Gadhia; Bronze- Josh Gruenberg
CRIT Men Cat 3: Gold- Osvaldo Mora; Silver- Kevin Barker; Bronze- David Kennedy
CRIT Men Cat 2: Gold- Greg Romero; Silver- Juan Garibay; Bronze- Randy Nelson
CRIT Men Cat 4: Gold- Nicholas Jepson; Silver- Omar Audelo; Bronze-Seth Totten
CRIT Men Masters 35+ Cat 1/2/3: Gold- Kayle Leogrande; Silver- Charon Smith; Bronze- Chad Moston
CRIT Women Cat Pro-1-2: Gold-Kendall Ryan; Silver-Elizabeth Williams; Bronze-Mandy Heintz
CRIT Men Cat Pro-1: Gold-Justin Williams; Silver- Scott Law; Bronze- Karl Menzies
For a full list of cyclists, click here.
comments (0)