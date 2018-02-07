PHOTOS: Dana Hills Honors 17 Athletes on National Signing Day

Photo Gallery
Photos by Zach Cavanagh/Dana Point Times and Alan Gibby/Zone 57
Dana Hills honored 17 student-athletes signing their national letters of intent with colleges and universities on Wednesday, Feb. 7.
Here are the athletes listed alphabetically by last name with sport and school:
- Haley Alexander, Rowing, Alabama
- Rosie Ballo, Volleyball, Pepperdine
- Cam Cecil, Softball, Iowa
- Averee Dovsek, Golf, Hofstra
- Eric Fellenzer, Football, Nevada-Reno
- Jake Greenberg, Diving, Virginia
- Kai Hanson, Water Polo, Long Beach State
- Cameron Kaemerle, Soccer, University of San Diego
- Owen Kao, Swimming, USC
- Claire Lisle, Rowing, UCLA
- Reid Morrison, Soccer, Houston
- Jessie Nagel, Softball, Holy Cross
- Mia Onesto, Softball, Cal Lutheran
- Peyton Romo, Basketball, Lewis and Clark
- Zach Shenkin, Swimming, UC Santa Barbara
- Jack Sterner, Baseball, Brigham Young University
