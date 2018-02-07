SPORTS & OUTDOORS, Sports Headlines

PHOTOS: Dana Hills Honors 17 Athletes on National Signing Day

Photo Gallery

Photos by Zach Cavanagh/Dana Point Times and Alan Gibby/Zone 57

Dana Hills honored 17 student-athletes signing their national letters of intent with colleges and universities on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Here are the athletes listed alphabetically by last name with sport and school:

  • Haley Alexander, Rowing, Alabama
  • Rosie Ballo, Volleyball, Pepperdine
  • Cam Cecil, Softball, Iowa
  • Averee Dovsek, Golf, Hofstra
  • Eric Fellenzer, Football, Nevada-Reno
  • Jake Greenberg, Diving, Virginia
  • Kai Hanson, Water Polo, Long Beach State
  • Cameron Kaemerle, Soccer, University of San Diego
  • Owen Kao, Swimming, USC
  • Claire Lisle, Rowing, UCLA
  • Reid Morrison, Soccer, Houston
  • Jessie Nagel, Softball, Holy Cross
  • Mia Onesto, Softball, Cal Lutheran
  • Peyton Romo, Basketball, Lewis and Clark
  • Zach Shenkin, Swimming, UC Santa Barbara
  • Jack Sterner, Baseball, Brigham Young University

For in-game updates, news and more for all Dana Hills High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports.

