PHOTOS: Dana Hills Honors 17 Athletes on National Signing Day

Photos by Zach Cavanagh/Dana Point Times and Alan Gibby/Zone 57

Dana Hills honored 17 student-athletes signing their national letters of intent with colleges and universities on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Here are the athletes listed alphabetically by last name with sport and school:

Haley Alexander, Rowing, Alabama

Rosie Ballo, Volleyball, Pepperdine

Cam Cecil, Softball, Iowa

Averee Dovsek, Golf, Hofstra

Eric Fellenzer, Football, Nevada-Reno

Jake Greenberg, Diving, Virginia

Kai Hanson, Water Polo, Long Beach State

Cameron Kaemerle, Soccer, University of San Diego

Owen Kao, Swimming, USC

Claire Lisle, Rowing, UCLA

Reid Morrison, Soccer, Houston

Jessie Nagel, Softball, Holy Cross

Mia Onesto, Softball, Cal Lutheran

Peyton Romo, Basketball, Lewis and Clark

Zach Shenkin, Swimming, UC Santa Barbara

Jack Sterner, Baseball, Brigham Young University

For in-game updates, news and more for all Dana Hills High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports.