Photos: Classic Cars, Motorcycle Participate in Lantern District Car Show

By Kristina Pritchett

More than 200 cars and motorcycles lined up along Del Prado to participate in the Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, April 23.

Woodies, hot rods, Volkswagens, Harley Davidsons and a handful of types of vehicles lined up on both sides of the street between the Lantern District arch and Violet Lantern.

The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce, which holds two car shows a year, gave out 21 awards for Best in Show, People’s Choice, Mayor’s Cup, best paint job and more.

Below is a list of winners

Best in Show – Steve Kouracos, 1973 Ferrari Dino

People’s Choice – John Coon, 1956 Chevy Nomad

Mayor’s Cup – Chuck Elliott, 1962 VW Camper with Trailer Boat

Best Restored Foreign – Robert Huntington, 1955 Jaguar xk140

Best Restored American – Tom Scheil, 1934 Packard Phaeton

Best Modified Foreign – Bob and Peggy Demars, 1960 Austin Healy Mini Cooper

Best Modified American – Patrick O’brien, 1937 Ford Coupe

Best Woodie – Jim Smith, 1946 Ford Woodie Station Wagon

Best Flames – Bel-Air, Bel-Air white and blue

Best Pinstripe – Patrick O’brien, 1937 Ford Coupe

Best Interior – Ron Kartchner, 1979 Pontiac Trans Am SE

Best Truck – Ed May, 1951 F1 Pick-Up

Best Sedan – John McKinstry, 1955 210 Post

Best Engine – Brian Almas, 1956 Chevy Nomad

Best Convertible – Lonnie Laster, 1932 Ford Roadster

Best for Sale – John Phillips, 1942 Mercury Station Wagon

Best Work in Progress – Steve Villa, 1928 Ford Coupe

Best Survivor – Tommy Ruiz, 1949 Cadillac 62 Series

Best New Generation – Tom Rudrick, 2006 Chevy z06 fast back

Best in Show-Motorcycle – Tom Armstrong, 1967 BMW R69S

Best Paint-Motorcycle – Mike Thompson, 2006 Custom Chopper, burgundy

The next car show will be held in September.