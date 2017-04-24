Photos: Classic Cars, Motorcycle Participate in Lantern District Car Show

Photo Gallery
Classic cars and motorcycles lined up along Del Prado for the Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, April 23. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
By Kristina Pritchett
More than 200 cars and motorcycles lined up along Del Prado to participate in the Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, April 23.
Woodies, hot rods, Volkswagens, Harley Davidsons and a handful of types of vehicles lined up on both sides of the street between the Lantern District arch and Violet Lantern.
The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce, which holds two car shows a year, gave out 21 awards for Best in Show, People’s Choice, Mayor’s Cup, best paint job and more.
Below is a list of winners
Best in Show – Steve Kouracos, 1973 Ferrari Dino
People’s Choice – John Coon, 1956 Chevy Nomad
Mayor’s Cup – Chuck Elliott, 1962 VW Camper with Trailer Boat
Best Restored Foreign – Robert Huntington, 1955 Jaguar xk140
Best Restored American – Tom Scheil, 1934 Packard Phaeton
Best Modified Foreign – Bob and Peggy Demars, 1960 Austin Healy Mini Cooper
Best Modified American – Patrick O’brien, 1937 Ford Coupe
Best Woodie – Jim Smith, 1946 Ford Woodie Station Wagon
Best Flames – Bel-Air, Bel-Air white and blue
Best Pinstripe – Patrick O’brien, 1937 Ford Coupe
Best Interior – Ron Kartchner, 1979 Pontiac Trans Am SE
Best Truck – Ed May, 1951 F1 Pick-Up
Best Sedan – John McKinstry, 1955 210 Post
Best Engine – Brian Almas, 1956 Chevy Nomad
Best Convertible – Lonnie Laster, 1932 Ford Roadster
Best for Sale – John Phillips, 1942 Mercury Station Wagon
Best Work in Progress – Steve Villa, 1928 Ford Coupe
Best Survivor – Tommy Ruiz, 1949 Cadillac 62 Series
Best New Generation – Tom Rudrick, 2006 Chevy z06 fast back
Best in Show-Motorcycle – Tom Armstrong, 1967 BMW R69S
Best Paint-Motorcycle – Mike Thompson, 2006 Custom Chopper, burgundy
The next car show will be held in September.
