PHOTOS: City, Police Services Hold Emergency Expo, Concert and National Night Out

By Kristina Pritchett

Sea Terrace Park was filled with music, emergency personnel and lots of vehicles for kids to check out on Sunday, Aug. 6.

The city of Dana Point and Dana Point Police Services combined efforts to hold an emergency expo, a summer concert and National Night Out on Sunday, Aug. 6.

In year’s past, the events were held separately. This year, the events were combined with hopes of drawing bigger crowds.

At the beginning of the day there were law enforcement officers with patrol vehicles, a horse, helicopters, boats and their equipment for guests to look at and explore. Along the outer ring of the park were different booths occupied by South Coast Water District, Ready OC, Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District and more.

The city’s summer concert kicked off in the afternoon with Dana Point resident Sidney Bowen performing, followed by Redneck Rodeo and SMITH.

The day-long event finished with National Night Out, which allowed guests to mingle with local law enforcement.