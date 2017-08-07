PHOTOS: City, Police Services Hold Emergency Expo, Concert and National Night Out

Photo Gallery
IMG_4800
During the city's and Dana Point Police Services' Emergency Expo, kids were able to check out different equipment and vehicles on Sunday, Aug. 6. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4813
The city and Dana Point Police Services held an emergency expo as part of National Night Out on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Sea Terrace Park. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4816
The city and Dana Point Police Services held an emergency expo as part of National Night Out on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Sea Terrace Park. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4822
The city and Dana Point Police Services held an emergency expo as part of National Night Out on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Sea Terrace Park. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4846
Sidney Bowen, a Dana Point resident, sang during the city's Summer Concert in the Park on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Sea Terrace Park. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4863
Sidney Bowen, a Dana Point resident, sang during the city's Summer Concert in the Park on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Sea Terrace Park. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4879
Guests hula hooped during the city's concert in the park on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Sea Terrace Park. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4883
Sidney Bowen, a Dana Point resident, sang during the city's Summer Concert in the Park on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Sea Terrace Park. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4893
The city and Dana Point Police Services held an emergency expo as part of National Night Out on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Sea Terrace Park. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4898
The city and Dana Point Police Services held an emergency expo as part of National Night Out on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Sea Terrace Park. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4906
The city and Dana Point Police Services held an emergency expo as part of National Night Out on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Sea Terrace Park. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4921
Redneck Rodeo performed during the city's concert in the park on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Sea Terrace Park. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4927
Redneck Rodeo performed during the city's concert in the park on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Sea Terrace Park. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4936
Redneck Rodeo performed during the city's concert in the park on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Sea Terrace Park. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4952
Guests line danced as Redneck Rodeo performed on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Sea Terrace Park. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4956
Guests line danced as Redneck Rodeo performed on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Sea Terrace Park. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4959
Redneck Rodeo performed during the city's concert in the park on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Sea Terrace Park. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_5001
Guests danced as Redneck Rodeo performed on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Sea Terrace Park. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
By Kristina Pritchett
Sea Terrace Park was filled with music, emergency personnel and lots of vehicles for kids to check out on Sunday, Aug. 6.
The city of Dana Point and Dana Point Police Services combined efforts to hold an emergency expo, a summer concert and National Night Out on Sunday, Aug. 6.
In year’s past, the events were held separately. This year, the events were combined with hopes of drawing bigger crowds.
At the beginning of the day there were law enforcement officers with patrol vehicles, a horse, helicopters, boats and their equipment for guests to look at and explore. Along the outer ring of the park were different booths occupied by South Coast Water District, Ready OC, Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District and more.
The city’s summer concert kicked off in the afternoon with Dana Point resident Sidney Bowen performing, followed by Redneck Rodeo and SMITH.
The day-long event finished with National Night Out, which allowed guests to mingle with local law enforcement.
comments (0)