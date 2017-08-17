PHOTOS: Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Performs at Salt Creek Beach

Photo Gallery of IMG_5074 Shelter & Grace performed at Salt Creek Beach Bluff Park on Thursday, Aug. 17, as part of OC Park's Summer Concert Series. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5122 Shelter & Grace performed at Salt Creek Beach Bluff Park on Thursday, Aug. 17, as part of OC Park's Summer Concert Series. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5152 Shelter & Grace performed at Salt Creek Beach Bluff Park on Thursday, Aug. 17, as part of OC Park's Summer Concert Series. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5179 Shelter & Grace performed at Salt Creek Beach Bluff Park on Thursday, Aug. 17, as part of OC Park's Summer Concert Series. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5184 Shelter & Grace performed at Salt Creek Beach Bluff Park on Thursday, Aug. 17, as part of OC Park's Summer Concert Series. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5268 Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performed at Salt Creek Beach Bluff Park on Thursday, Aug. 17, as part of OC Parks' Summer Concert Series. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5282 Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performed at Salt Creek Beach Bluff Park on Thursday, Aug. 17, as part of OC Parks' Summer Concert Series. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5285 Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performed at Salt Creek Beach Bluff Park on Thursday, Aug. 17, as part of OC Parks' Summer Concert Series. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5309 Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performed at Salt Creek Beach Bluff Park on Thursday, Aug. 17, as part of OC Parks' Summer Concert Series. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5320 Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performed at Salt Creek Beach Bluff Park on Thursday, Aug. 17, as part of OC Parks' Summer Concert Series. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5322 Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performed at Salt Creek Beach Bluff Park on Thursday, Aug. 17, as part of OC Parks' Summer Concert Series. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5323 Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performed at Salt Creek Beach Bluff Park on Thursday, Aug. 17, as part of OC Parks' Summer Concert Series. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5329 Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performed at Salt Creek Beach Bluff Park on Thursday, Aug. 17, as part of OC Parks' Summer Concert Series. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5345 Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performed at Salt Creek Beach Bluff Park on Thursday, Aug. 17, as part of OC Parks' Summer Concert Series. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5359 IMG_5462 Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performed at Salt Creek Beach Bluff Park on Thursday, Aug. 17, as part of OC Parks' Summer Concert Series. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5494 Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performed at Salt Creek Beach Bluff Park on Thursday, Aug. 17, as part of OC Parks' Summer Concert Series. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5514 Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performed at Salt Creek Beach Bluff Park on Thursday, Aug. 17, as part of OC Parks' Summer Concert Series. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5538 Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performed at Salt Creek Beach Bluff Park on Thursday, Aug. 17, as part of OC Parks' Summer Concert Series. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5544 Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performed at Salt Creek Beach Bluff Park on Thursday, Aug. 17, as part of OC Parks' Summer Concert Series. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5568 Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performed at Salt Creek Beach Bluff Park on Thursday, Aug. 17, as part of OC Parks' Summer Concert Series. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5605 Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performed at Salt Creek Beach Bluff Park on Thursday, Aug. 17, as part of OC Parks' Summer Concert Series. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5614 Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performed at Salt Creek Beach Bluff Park on Thursday, Aug. 17, as part of OC Parks' Summer Concert Series. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5634 Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performed at Salt Creek Beach Bluff Park on Thursday, Aug. 17, as part of OC Parks' Summer Concert Series. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5654 Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performed at Salt Creek Beach Bluff Park on Thursday, Aug. 17, as part of OC Parks' Summer Concert Series. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5658 Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performed at Salt Creek Beach Bluff Park on Thursday, Aug. 17, as part of OC Parks' Summer Concert Series. Photo: Kristina Pritchett Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

Photos and Text by Kristina Pritchett

It was a homecoming show for Andrew McMahon on Thursday, Aug. 17 when he performed at Salt Creek Beach Bluff Park as part of OC Parks’ summer concert series.

The grass area was filled with people, and dogs, as the sun began to set and music filled the air. With the ocean as the backdrop, guests listened to Shelter & Grace open for Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness.

Both bands have local ties to the city and Dana Hills High School and both mentioned the city’s school more than once.

Shelter & Grace’s lead singer, Erland Wanberg, told the audience he worked for Danman’s Music School which is where he met Grace, the keyboardist.

As McMahon performed “Shot out of a Cannon” and “Dark Blue” people waved their hands and sang along.

Brian Ireland, who played alongside McMahon in Something Corporate, played the drums during a song on Thursday night.

McMahon reminisced of their Battle of the Band days in the Mall at Dana Hills.

The next OC Parks concert will be Thursday, Aug. 24. Family Style and Tijuana Dogs will perform.