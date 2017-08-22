DP LIVING, DP Living Headlines

PHOTOS: 8th Annual Dana Point Lobster Fest Returns to Doheny State Beach

Photos and Text by Kristina Pritchett

Lobsters were the theme of the night during the 8th annual Dana Point Lobster Fest.

The annual fundraiser, put on by the Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club, was held on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Doheny State Beach to benefit a variety of charities.

Bands provided live entertainment throughout the night and casino games were set up on the grass for the guests’ entertainment.

The lobsters are provided and cooked by San Pedro Fish Market, while appetizers from Ricardo’s Place were served.

Proceeds from the evening’s event benefit Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire, Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley, Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group and other selected by the Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club.

The Rotary Club aims to provide money for local children’s charities.

