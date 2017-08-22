PHOTOS: 8th Annual Dana Point Lobster Fest Returns to Doheny State Beach

Photo Gallery of IMG_5778 The 8th annual Dana Point Lobster Fest was held on Saturday, Aug. 19 in Doheny State Beach to raise money for a variety of organizations. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5757 The 8th annual Dana Point Lobster Fest was held on Saturday, Aug. 19 in Doheny State Beach to raise money for a variety of organizations. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5754 Steve Lawyer, a volunteer with the Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club cut lobsters during the 8th annual Dana Point Lobster Fest on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5750 Steve Lawyer, a volunteer with the Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club cut lobsters during the 8th annual Dana Point Lobster Fest on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5719 The 8th annual Dana Point Lobster Fest was held on Saturday, Aug. 19 in Doheny State Beach to raise money for a variety of organizations. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5712 The Beach Buzzards performed during the 8th annual Dana Point Lobster Fest on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5697 The Beach Buzzards performed during the 8th annual Dana Point Lobster Fest on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5694 The 8th annual Dana Point Lobster Fest was held on Saturday, Aug. 19 in Doheny State Beach to raise money for a variety of organizations. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5678 Ricardo's Place provided appetizers during the 8th annual Dana Point Lobster Fest on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5675 Ricardo's Place provided appetizers during the 8th annual Dana Point Lobster Fest on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Kristina Pritchett Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

Photos and Text by Kristina Pritchett

Lobsters were the theme of the night during the 8th annual Dana Point Lobster Fest.

The annual fundraiser, put on by the Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club, was held on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Doheny State Beach to benefit a variety of charities.

Bands provided live entertainment throughout the night and casino games were set up on the grass for the guests’ entertainment.

The lobsters are provided and cooked by San Pedro Fish Market, while appetizers from Ricardo’s Place were served.

Proceeds from the evening’s event benefit Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire, Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley, Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group and other selected by the Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club.

The Rotary Club aims to provide money for local children’s charities.