Photos: 46th Annual Festival of Whales Day One

Photo Gallery of IMG_4246 The Orange County Sheriff's Department kicked off the parade during the 46th Annual Festival of Whales Parade. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4262 The Orange County Sheriff's Department kicked off the parade during the 46th Annual Festival of Whales Parade. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4272 The Orange County Sheriff's Department kicked off the parade during the 46th Annual Festival of Whales Parade. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4284 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4288 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4293 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4321 Mayor Debra Lewis participated in the annual Festival of Whales parade on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4326 2 Mayor Debra Lewis participated in the annual Festival of Whales parade on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4336 Mayor Pro Tem Paul Wyatt participated in the annual Festival of Whales parade. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4346 Councilman Joe Muller participated in the annual Festival of Whales parade. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4351 Councilman John Tomlinson participated in the annual Festival of Whales parade. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4365 Councilman Rick Viczorek participated in the annual Festival of Whales parade. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4374 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4393 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4407 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4422 Supervisor Lisa Bartlett of the Fifth District participated in the annual Festival of Whales parade. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4436 Chairwoman of the Equalization Board Diane Harkey and Dana Hills High School senior Ashley Patrick participated in the Festival of Whales parade. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4467 Rachael Tilly, the Festival of Whales Grand Marshal, participated in the annual parade. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4510 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4515 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4533 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4541 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4545 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4565 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4584 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4596 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4632 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4639 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4657 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4673 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4678 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4695 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4697 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4707 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4717 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4735 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4752 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4754 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4756 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4763 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4785 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4801 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4810 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4814 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4825 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4835 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4847 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4852 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4856 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4880 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4893 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4896 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4904 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4918 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4939 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4942 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4949 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4979 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4992 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4999 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5002 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5006 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5010 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5028 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5057 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5059 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5066 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5073 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5078 The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5090 Alex Van Brasch, the Festival of Whales logo contest winner, signs posters during the street fair on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5099 Rachael Tilly, the grand marshal, signs posters during the street fair at the Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5102 On Saturday, there was a street fair during the 46th Festival of Whales in La Plaza Park. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5017 In the Dana Point Harbor, there were artists showcasing their work. as part of the 46th Annual Festival of Whales. Photo: Lauralyn Loynes IMG_5018 In the Dana Point Harbor, there were artists showcasing their work. as part of the 46th Annual Festival of Whales. Photo: Lauralyn Loynes IMG_5024 In the Dana Point Harbor, there were artists showcasing their work. as part of the 46th Annual Festival of Whales. Photo: Lauralyn Loynes 51035866080__A9ABE48F-CC9D-432B-A5EA-1186D1BC6055 In the Dana Point Harbor, there were artists showcasing their work. as part of the 46th Annual Festival of Whales. Photo: Lauralyn Loynes IMG_5119 In Baby Beach, 10 participants created sand sculptures for the contest during the 46th Annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5125 In Baby Beach, 10 participants created sand sculptures for the contest during the 46th Annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5133 In Baby Beach, 10 participants created sand sculptures for the contest during the 46th Annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5142 In Baby Beach, 10 participants created sand sculptures for the contest during the 46th Annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5153 In Baby Beach, 10 participants created sand sculptures for the contest during the 46th Annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5168 In Baby Beach, 10 participants created sand sculptures for the contest during the 46th Annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5192 In Baby Beach, 10 participants created sand sculptures for the contest during the 46th Annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5203 In Baby Beach, 10 participants created sand sculptures for the contest during the 46th Annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5209 In Baby Beach, 10 participants created sand sculptures for the contest during the 46th Annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5245 In the Harbor, woodies lined up for a Woodie Car Show during the 46th Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5247 In the Harbor, woodies lined up for a Woodie Car Show during the 46th Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5250 In the Harbor, woodies lined up for a Woodie Car Show during the 46th Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5264 In the Harbor, woodies lined up for a Woodie Car Show during the 46th Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

Pacific Coast Highway filled with residents and visitors as the annual Festival of Whales Parade kicked off the 46th annual event on Saturday morning.

Along with the parade, there was a street fair at La Plaza Park, an art fair, woodie car and Corvette show, a sand sculpture contest and more throughout the city.

The Festival continues Sunday, March 5 and March 11 and 12. To check out the event guide, click here.