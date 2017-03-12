DP LIVING, DP Living Headlines

Photos: 46th Annual Festival of Whales Day Four

Photo Gallery

The last day of the 46th annual Festival of Whales brought rubber ducks, music and a BBQ to Baby Beach.

The morning kicked off with the rubber ducky derby, which was rescheduled from the first weekend due to the weather. Harbor Patrol assisted the ducks by hosing them into the shore.

Throughout the day, bands could be heard from a stage above the water while a BBQ and a beer garden was held on the grass.

On the other side of the Harbor, the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce’s Kids’ Fun Fair had face painting, inflatables and games for the younger guests.

For more information about the festival, click here.

To see more photos: day one, day two and day three.

