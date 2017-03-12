Photos: 46th Annual Festival of Whales Day Four

Photo Gallery of IMG_6220 Rubber ducks floated into the beach during the annual Rubber Ducky Derby during the 46th annual Festival of Whales on Sunday, March 12. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6223 Rubber ducks floated into the beach during the annual Rubber Ducky Derby during the 46th annual Festival of Whales on Sunday, March 12. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6224 Rubber ducks floated into the beach during the annual Rubber Ducky Derby during the 46th annual Festival of Whales on Sunday, March 12. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6239 Rubber ducks floated into the beach during the annual Rubber Ducky Derby during the 46th annual Festival of Whales on Sunday, March 12. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6251 Rubber ducks floated into the beach during the annual Rubber Ducky Derby during the 46th annual Festival of Whales on Sunday, March 12. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6261 Rubber ducks floated into the beach during the annual Rubber Ducky Derby during the 46th annual Festival of Whales on Sunday, March 12. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6275 Rubber ducks floated into the beach during the annual Rubber Ducky Derby during the 46th annual Festival of Whales on Sunday, March 12. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6206 Classic and British cars lined up along the Harbor walkway during the 46th annual Festival of Whales. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1811 Rubber ducks floated into the beach during the annual Rubber Ducky Derby during the 46th annual Festival of Whales on Sunday, March 12. Photo: Lauralyn Loynes IMG_1815 Rubber ducks floated into the beach during the annual Rubber Ducky Derby during the 46th annual Festival of Whales on Sunday, March 12. Photo: Lauralyn Loynes IMG_1816 Rubber ducks floated into the beach during the annual Rubber Ducky Derby during the 46th annual Festival of Whales on Sunday, March 12. Photo: Lauralyn Loynes IMG_6300 During the Chamber of Commerce's Kids' Fun Fair, kids were able to color in the Gelson's coloring contest. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6306 The Kids' Fun Fair had face painting, games, inflatables and more during the 46th annual Festival of Whales. Photo: Kristina Prichett IMG_6310 The Kids' Fun Fair had face painting, games, inflatables and more during the 46th annual Festival of Whales. Photo: Kristina Prichett IMG_6317 The Kids' Fun Fair had face painting, games, inflatables and more during the 46th annual Festival of Whales. Photo: Kristina Prichett IMG_6322 The Kids' Fun Fair had face painting, games, inflatables and more during the 46th annual Festival of Whales. Photo: Kristina Prichett IMG_6325 The Kids' Fun Fair had face painting, games, inflatables and more during the 46th annual Festival of Whales. Photo: Kristina Prichett IMG_6328 The Kids' Fun Fair had face painting, games, inflatables and more during the 46th annual Festival of Whales. Photo: Kristina Prichett IMG_6330 Along the Harbor, merchants set up booths during the 46th annual Festival of Whales. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6335 Along the Harbor, merchants set up booths during the 46th annual Festival of Whales. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6339 Along the Harbor, merchants set up booths during the 46th annual Festival of Whales. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6342 Along the Harbor, merchants set up booths during the 46th annual Festival of Whales. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6350 Musicians could be heard throughout Dana Point during the 46th Festival of Whales. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6354 People filled Baby Beach on Sunday for a BBQ and a concert on the water. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_6356 People filled Baby Beach on Sunday for a BBQ and a concert on the water. Photo: Kristina Pritchett Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

The last day of the 46th annual Festival of Whales brought rubber ducks, music and a BBQ to Baby Beach.

The morning kicked off with the rubber ducky derby, which was rescheduled from the first weekend due to the weather. Harbor Patrol assisted the ducks by hosing them into the shore.

Throughout the day, bands could be heard from a stage above the water while a BBQ and a beer garden was held on the grass.

On the other side of the Harbor, the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce’s Kids’ Fun Fair had face painting, inflatables and games for the younger guests.

For more information about the festival, click here.

To see more photos: day one, day two and day three.