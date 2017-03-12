Photos: 46th Annual Festival of Whales Day Four

Photo Gallery
IMG_6220
Rubber ducks floated into the beach during the annual Rubber Ducky Derby during the 46th annual Festival of Whales on Sunday, March 12. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6223
IMG_6224
IMG_6239
IMG_6251
IMG_6261
IMG_6275
IMG_6206
Classic and British cars lined up along the Harbor walkway during the 46th annual Festival of Whales. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_1811
IMG_1815
IMG_1816
IMG_6300
During the Chamber of Commerce's Kids' Fun Fair, kids were able to color in the Gelson's coloring contest. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6306
The Kids' Fun Fair had face painting, games, inflatables and more during the 46th annual Festival of Whales. Photo: Kristina Prichett
IMG_6310
IMG_6317
IMG_6322
IMG_6325
IMG_6328
IMG_6330
Along the Harbor, merchants set up booths during the 46th annual Festival of Whales. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6335
IMG_6339
IMG_6342
IMG_6350
Musicians could be heard throughout Dana Point during the 46th Festival of Whales. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_6354
People filled Baby Beach on Sunday for a BBQ and a concert on the water. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
The last day of the 46th annual Festival of Whales brought rubber ducks, music and a BBQ to Baby Beach.
The morning kicked off with the rubber ducky derby, which was rescheduled from the first weekend due to the weather. Harbor Patrol assisted the ducks by hosing them into the shore.
Throughout the day, bands could be heard from a stage above the water while a BBQ and a beer garden was held on the grass.
On the other side of the Harbor, the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce’s Kids’ Fun Fair had face painting, inflatables and games for the younger guests.
For more information about the festival, click here.
