Photos: 46th Annual Dana Point Festival of Whales Day Two

Photo Gallery of IMG_2760 A new whale was painted at Doheny State Beach's Whale Walk in celebration of the 46th Annual Festival of Whales on Sunday, March 5. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_5277 The Ocean Institute held Art & the Sea: Paint Class where guests of all ages painted a whale tail during the Festival of Whales on Sunday, March 5. Photo: Kristina Pritchett   IMG_5395 Vendors and organizations participated in the Festival of Whales' Ocean Awareness Day at Baby Beach on Sunday, March 5. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2758 "Coastie" visited guests during Ocean Awareness Day at the 46th Annual Dana Point Festival of Whales at Baby Beach on Sunday, March 5. IMG_5425 The Annual Diamond Dig was held on Sunday, March 5 during the Festival of Whales. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5443 Kids ran toward the sand to participate in the Festival of Whales' annual Diamond Dig at Baby Beach on Sunday, March 5. Photo: Kristina Pritchett  IMG_2753 The Dana Point Woman's Club Rubber Ducky Derby was canceled due to the rain. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_2757 Visitors rushed for cover as rain came down during the Festival of Whales on Sunday, March 5. Photo: Eric Heinz

The second day of the first weekend of the 46th Annual Festival of Whales started with sunshine but ended in rain.

At the Ocean Institute, guests of all ages took an art lesson with Art and the Sea: Painting class. Participants painted a whale tail on canvas they were able to keep as a souvenir.

Out on Baby Beach, organizations like Friends of the Headlands, The Doheny State Beach Interpretive Center and more educated guests on different topics to keep our beaches clean.

Children raced across the sand to search for treasure during the annual Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club’s Diamond Dig. And one boy found the golden treasure of a necklace, donated by Marinelli Fine Jewelry.

Due to the rain, the Whale of a Rubber Ducky Derby was canceled, but the Dana Point Woman’s Club hopes to reschedule the event to next weekend.

The Festival continues March 11 and 12. To view the event guide, click here.

