Photos: 46th Annual Dana Point Festival of Whales Day Two

The second day of the first weekend of the 46th Annual Festival of Whales started with sunshine but ended in rain.

At the Ocean Institute, guests of all ages took an art lesson with Art and the Sea: Painting class. Participants painted a whale tail on canvas they were able to keep as a souvenir.

Out on Baby Beach, organizations like Friends of the Headlands, The Doheny State Beach Interpretive Center and more educated guests on different topics to keep our beaches clean.

Children raced across the sand to search for treasure during the annual Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club’s Diamond Dig. And one boy found the golden treasure of a necklace, donated by Marinelli Fine Jewelry.

Due to the rain, the Whale of a Rubber Ducky Derby was canceled, but the Dana Point Woman’s Club hopes to reschedule the event to next weekend.

The Festival continues March 11 and 12. To view the event guide, click here.

To see photos from day one of the Festival, click here.

