Photos: 2017 Dana Hills High School Commencement Ceremony

The Dana Point High School vocal ensemble performed “In My Life” during graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett

Photo Gallery of IMG_1671 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1678 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1686 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1689 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1713 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1726 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1734 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1750 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1752 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1757 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1767 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1772 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1776 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1780 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1782 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1784 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1796 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1798 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1801 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1815 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1822 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1826 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1831 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1834 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1855 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1879 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1880 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1894 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1899 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1901 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1939 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1943 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1952 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1954 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1959 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1962 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1973 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1975 IMG_1980 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_1995 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2009 (At left) Gordon Amerson, associate superintendent human resource services, and Martha McNicholas, president of the CUSD school board, laugh at a joke during the 2017 Dana Hills High School graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2012 Dana Hills High School Principal Jason Allemann addresses students during graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2040 Dana Hills High School Principal Jason Allemann addresses students during graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2072 A Dana Hills High School senior poses for a photo during graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2078 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2085 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2089 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2091 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2097 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2124 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2137 Dana Hills High School senior Sarah Rodas smiles as she receives her diploma during graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2172 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2219 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2228 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2256 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2264 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2308 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2322 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2330 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2332 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2342 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2346 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2356 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2361 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2378 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2384 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2389 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2396 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2405 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2409 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2436 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2452 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2460 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2462 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2465 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2490 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2501 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2523 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2526 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2532 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2543 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2550 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2563 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2569 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2576 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2595 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2638 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2643 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2646 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2658 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2662 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2678 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2686 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2691 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2695 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2720 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2727 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2736 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2788 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2757 Annalese Von Gremp smiles after receiving her diploma from Dana Hills High School on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2794 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2801 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2810 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2827 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2830 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2847 The Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2852 The Dana Point High School vocal ensemble performed "In My Life" during graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2856 The Dana Point High School vocal ensemble performed "In My Life" during graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2867 Students cheered for the vocal ensemble during Dana Hills High School graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2873 The Dana Point High School vocal ensemble performed "In My Life" during graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2876 The Dana Point High School vocal ensemble performed "In My Life" during graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2886 The Dana Point High School vocal ensemble performed "In My Life" during graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2903 Scholar of Scholars Jazi Jon speaks during the Dana Hills High School graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2906 Scholar of Scholars Jazi Jon speaks during the Dana Hills High School graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2939 Mona Ghalbi speaks during Dana Hills High School's graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2954 Mona Ghalbi speaks during Dana Hills High School's graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2957 Mona Ghalbi speaks during Dana Hills High School's graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2970 Students cheered during the commencement speakers at Dana Hills High School during graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2973 Evan Oliver spoke during graduation at Dana Hills High School on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_2991 Logan Williams speaks during graduation at Dana Hills High School on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_3001 Logan Williams speaks during graduation at Dana Hills High School on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_3038 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_3055 The Dana Hills High School graduating class of 2017 moves their tassels from left to right during graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_3071 The Dana Hills High School graduating class of 2017 moves their tassels from left to right during graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_3077 The graduating class of 2017 tosses their caps into the air at Dana Hills High School on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_3079 The graduating class of 2017 tosses their caps into the air at Dana Hills High School on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_3089 Dana Hills High School class of 2017 graduated on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

By Kristina Pritchett

The wind may have tried to stop the senior class from leaving Dana Hills High School, but the 2017 class grinned and held on tight to their motor boards as they graduated on Thursday, June 1.

As each senior walked across the grass to receive their diploma, families cheered, clapped, whistled and waved signs. The class, a total of 630 seniors, said goodbye to high school as they tossed their blue and white caps into the air.

Principal Jason Allemann led the ceremony and read off quotes by some of the graduates. He joked the “blue gowns” beat the “white gowns” in arriving on time for the big day, but told them he was proud of their achievements no matter what color their gowns were.

Jazi Jon was named Scholar of Scholars and gave a speech along with classmates Mona Ghaldi, Evan Oliver and Logan Williams.

Courtney Frickman, ASU senior class president, led the students in the turning of the tassel and presented the class gift of new bleachers in the student section.

The Dana Point Times’ graduation special section will be available on Friday, June 9.