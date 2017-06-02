DP LIVING, DP Living Headlines

Photos: 2017 Dana Hills High School Commencement Ceremony

The Dana Point High School vocal ensemble performed “In My Life” during graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett

Photo Gallery

By Kristina Pritchett

The wind may have tried to stop the senior class from leaving Dana Hills High School, but the 2017 class grinned and held on tight to their motor boards as they graduated on Thursday, June 1.

As each senior walked across the grass to receive their diploma, families cheered, clapped, whistled and waved signs. The class, a total of 630 seniors, said goodbye to high school as they tossed their blue and white caps into the air.

Principal Jason Allemann led the ceremony and read off quotes by some of the graduates. He joked the “blue gowns” beat the “white gowns” in arriving on time for the big day, but told them he was proud of their achievements no matter what color their gowns were.

Jazi Jon was named Scholar of Scholars and gave a speech along with classmates Mona Ghaldi, Evan Oliver and Logan Williams.

Courtney Frickman, ASU senior class president, led the students in the turning of the tassel and presented the class gift of new bleachers in the student section.

The Dana Point Times’ graduation special section will be available on Friday, June 9.

About The Author Dana Point Times

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>