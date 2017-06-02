Photos: 2017 Dana Hills High School Commencement Ceremony

The Dana Point High School vocal ensemble performed “In My Life” during graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Photo Gallery
(At left) Gordon Amerson, associate superintendent human resource services, and Martha McNicholas, president of the CUSD school board, laugh at a joke during the 2017 Dana Hills High School graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Dana Hills High School Principal Jason Allemann addresses students during graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Dana Hills High School Principal Jason Allemann addresses students during graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
A Dana Hills High School senior poses for a photo during graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Dana Hills High School senior Sarah Rodas smiles as she receives her diploma during graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Annalese Von Gremp smiles after receiving her diploma from Dana Hills High School on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
The Dana Point High School vocal ensemble performed "In My Life" during graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
The Dana Point High School vocal ensemble performed "In My Life" during graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Students cheered for the vocal ensemble during Dana Hills High School graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
The Dana Point High School vocal ensemble performed "In My Life" during graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
The Dana Point High School vocal ensemble performed "In My Life" during graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
The Dana Point High School vocal ensemble performed "In My Life" during graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Scholar of Scholars Jazi Jon speaks during the Dana Hills High School graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Scholar of Scholars Jazi Jon speaks during the Dana Hills High School graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Mona Ghalbi speaks during Dana Hills High School's graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Mona Ghalbi speaks during Dana Hills High School's graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Mona Ghalbi speaks during Dana Hills High School's graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Students cheered during the commencement speakers at Dana Hills High School during graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Evan Oliver spoke during graduation at Dana Hills High School on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Logan Williams speaks during graduation at Dana Hills High School on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Logan Williams speaks during graduation at Dana Hills High School on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
The Dana Hills High School graduating class of 2017 moves their tassels from left to right during graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
The Dana Hills High School graduating class of 2017 moves their tassels from left to right during graduation on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
The graduating class of 2017 tosses their caps into the air at Dana Hills High School on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
The graduating class of 2017 tosses their caps into the air at Dana Hills High School on Thursday, June 1. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
By Kristina Pritchett
The wind may have tried to stop the senior class from leaving Dana Hills High School, but the 2017 class grinned and held on tight to their motor boards as they graduated on Thursday, June 1.
As each senior walked across the grass to receive their diploma, families cheered, clapped, whistled and waved signs. The class, a total of 630 seniors, said goodbye to high school as they tossed their blue and white caps into the air.
Principal Jason Allemann led the ceremony and read off quotes by some of the graduates. He joked the “blue gowns” beat the “white gowns” in arriving on time for the big day, but told them he was proud of their achievements no matter what color their gowns were.
Jazi Jon was named Scholar of Scholars and gave a speech along with classmates Mona Ghaldi, Evan Oliver and Logan Williams.
Courtney Frickman, ASU senior class president, led the students in the turning of the tassel and presented the class gift of new bleachers in the student section.
The Dana Point Times’ graduation special section will be available on Friday, June 9.
