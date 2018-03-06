DP LIVING, DP Living Headlines

PHOTO GALLERY: Dana Point Festival of Whales-Weekend 1

A rapidly approaching squall put a temporary damper on the Festival of Whales Parade, the opening event of the 47th annual Festival of Whales on March 3rd and 4th, but thousands of Dana Point residents showed resiliency as the skies cleared and a gauntlet of events took place from Doheny State Beach to the Ocean Institute.

The 47th Festival of Whales will continue next weekend, March 10th and 11.

Photo Gallery

