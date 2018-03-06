PHOTO GALLERY: Dana Point Festival of Whales-Weekend 1

A rapidly approaching squall put a temporary damper on the Festival of Whales Parade, the opening event of the 47th annual Festival of Whales on March 3rd and 4th, but thousands of Dana Point residents showed resiliency as the skies cleared and a gauntlet of events took place from Doheny State Beach to the Ocean Institute.
The 47th Festival of Whales will continue next weekend, March 10th and 11.
Photo Gallery
Dana Hills High School Surf Team coach Tim Sampson, riding out the rain with his daughter at the Festival of Whales Parade on March 3. Photo: Daniel Ritz
Orange County Sheriff's Department opened the Dana Point Festival of Whales on horseback. Photo: Daniel Ritz
Orange County Sheriff's doing the final check before the Festival of Whales Parade on March 3. Photo: Daniel Ritz
The Dana Point Surf Club took part in the Fetival of Whales Parade down PCH on March 3. Photo: Courtesy
Cali-Conciousness playing at Baby Beach during the Festival of Whales on March 3. Photo: Daniel Ritz
Pirates, young and old, enjoying digging for botty the Diamond Dig at Baby Beach. Photo: Daniel Ritz
The Dana Point Trolley is available free of charge for use during the Festival of Whale. Photo: Daniel Ritz
A wide variety of woodies from the Southern California Woodie CLub were on display on Saturday March 3. Photo: Daniel Ritz
Mambers of the 5th Marine Regiment band marched down PCH during the Festival of Whales Parade on March 3. Photo: Daniel Ritz
Volunteers educating Festival of Whales attendees at the Ocean Institutes. Photo: Daniel Ritz
After a squall during the Festival of Whales Parade, the skies cleared for a beautiful weekend. Dana Point Harbor. Photo: Daniel Ritz.
If you can't stay dry,stay warm. Festival of Whales Parade vehicle #261. Photo: Daniel RItz
Parade attendees staying dry as a rapidly moving squall moved south in on the Parade. Photo: Daniel Ritz
City Council member Joe Muller and son in the Festival of Whales Parade on March 3. Photo: Daniel RItz
Mayor Richard Viczorek and his family in the Festival of Whales Parade on March 3. Photo: Daniel Ritz
