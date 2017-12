Brothers Trick and Treat are quite the dynamic duo. This guinea pig pair is sure to brighten your day with their cute coos and adorable squeaks. Trick and Treat are both very sweet and would love to go home together.

If you would like to know more about Trick and Treat, call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617 or visit with them at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.