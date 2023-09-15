NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF:

DAVID MORRIS FELDMAN

Case Number: 30-2023-01346521-PR-PW-CMC

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will and or estate, or both, of DAVID MORRIS FELDMAN

A Petition for Probate has been filed by CRISTEN D. FELDMAN in the Superior Court of California, County of ORANGE.

The Petition for Probate requests that CRISTEN D. FELDMAN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

The petitions request authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows:

a. Date: Oct 26, 2023 Time: 1:30 p.m. in Dept: CM6

b. Address of Court: Costa Mesa Justice Complex, 3390 Harbor Boulevard, Costa Mesa, CA 92626. The court is providing the convenience to appear for hearing by video using the court’s designated video platform. This is a no cost service to the public. Go to the Court’s website at The Superior Court of California – County of Orange (occourts.org) to appear remotely for Probate hearings and for remote hearing instructions. If you have difficulty connecting or are unable to connect to your remote hearing, call 657-622-8278 for assistance. If you prefer to appear in-person, you can appear in the department on the day/time set for your hearing.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California Statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (Form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Robert M. Rasch, Esq, Law office of Robert M. Rasch, APC, 9-1 Dove St., Ste 120, Newport Beach, CA 92660

PH: (949) 234-6454

Published in: Dana Point Times, September 15, 22, 29, 2023

