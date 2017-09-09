DP LIVING, DP Living Headlines

Pet of the Week: Wink

Wink. Photo: Courtesy of San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter

Hi my name is Wink.  I am a female, gray Domestic Shorthair. I am about 1-year and 6 months old and I have been at the shelter since July 19.

You may have noticed that I only have one eye, but that doesn’t stop me! When I arrived at the shelter I had a severe injury to my eye, but the shelter staff, veterinarian and volunteer group made sure that wouldn’t set me back. They made sure I got the medical treatment I needed, and now I am all healed up and ready for my new home!

I love to run around and play with toys, and bask in the sun. I love all the attention, so I would do best being the only cat in the home.

Stop by and see me at the San Clemente-Dana Point Animal Shelter. 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente or call 949.492.1617.

