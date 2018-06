Vera is a 6-year-old sweetie with a great personality. She absolutely loves to be petted and will follow you around in hopes of more snuggles. With her striking green eyes and pleasant demeanor, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better companion than Vera.

If you would like to know more about Vera, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617 or visit with her at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.