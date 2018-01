This big cutie is Tyson, a 4-year-old pit bull mix ready to meet his new family. Energetic and very playful, Tyson enjoys long walks and running with the other dogs. Could this active pooch be the one for you?

If you would like to know more about Tyson, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.