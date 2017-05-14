Trentino was only 8 weeks old when he first arrived at the shelter in January 2011, Sadly, he recently also lost his sister rabbit and is now looking for another companion. Trentino is sweet and calm rabbit who is used to being handled. He has excellent litter box habits and would be a real joy to have around the house. If you would like to know more about Trentino, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.

