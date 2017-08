Tori is a pretty momma kitty with so much love to give. After raising five rambunctious little ones, she is finally ready for a home all her own. Tori is affectionate and has a very easy- going demeanor. This super sweet girl is sure to steal your heart. If you would like to know more about Tori, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with her at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.

