This scruffy little cutie is Thelma, a 3-year-old Jack Russell terrier mix looking for a new home. Thelma doesn’t let something like missing an eye get her down. She is always full of spunk and has a winning personality that is sure to win over anyone!

If you would like to know more about Thelma, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with her at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.