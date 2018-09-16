Pet of the Week: Thelma

Dana Point Times

Found abandoned in a crate at the side of the road, 5-year-old Thelma came to the shelter looking for a fresh start in life. With her friendly and outgoing personality, Thelma isn’t letting her dubious past hold her back. She brings a smile to everyone she meets. Could this comeback kitty be the one for you?

If you would like to know more about Thelma, call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617 or visit with her at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.

Throughout the month of September, get $50 off the price of adoption for all cats and kittens during the shelter’s “At Cat-Pacity” promotion.