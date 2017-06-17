DP LIVING, DP Living Headlines

Pet of the Week: Teal

This utterly adorable ball of fluff is Teal, an 11-month-old neutered Lionhead Lop, who is available for adoption. Teal is happy, outgoing, easy to handle and doesn’t mind being brushed. He has good litter box habits and would make a great house bunny. With a fuzzy friend like Teal around, you’ll always have a smile on your face! If you would like to know more about Teal, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.

 

