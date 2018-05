Three-year-old Sneezy is a handsome Husky mix hoping to meet his new best friend. He is an active dog and absolutely loves playing fetch with toys. Potty-trained and great on leash, Sneezy would even make a great jogging companion. Could this well-mannered pooch be the right one for you?

If you would like to know more about Sneezy, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.