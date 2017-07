Ryan, a 7-month-old, is a shy little guy who just wants to be given a chance. Though he can be a tad timid, he just loves to be petted and gets along well with other kitties. Ryan would do best in a quiet home with a feline friend he can snuggle with. If you would like to know more about Ryan, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr