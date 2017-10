Six-year-old Rusty is a sweet little guy who wants nothing more than to be by your side. Great on leash and easygoing, Rusty would be a good companion for someone who is looking for a low maintenance dog. Could this gentle soul be the one for you?

If you would like to know more about Rusty, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.