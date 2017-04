Rosie is a pretty Snowshoe cat now available for adoption. Rosie was recently relinquished to the shelter and is doing her best to get her bearings while patiently awaiting her forever home. At 8 years old, Rosie is a low-maintenance kitty and would thrive in a quiet home where she can settle in permanently. If you would like to know more about Rosie, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with her at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.

