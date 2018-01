One-year-old Roscoe is a happy boy who loves to run and play. Full of energy and very friendly, he enjoys making new friends. Roscoe is potty trained and would do best in an active home that can give him all the attention he deserves.

If you would like to know more about Roscoe, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.