Pop is a one-year-old neutered lionhead-mini-lop mix. With his memorable hairdo and furry mustache, Pop is a real cutie with personality to match his looks. While he can sometimes be a little shy at first, he loves to be held and cuddled. He absolutely adores pets and head rubs. Pop has good litter box habits and will be an awesome rabbit companion for a happy, loving indoor home! If you would like to know more about Pop, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

