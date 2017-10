Always ready to greet you at the door with a friendly meow, Piper is a particularly attentive kitty looking to find her forever human. She is 3 years old and has a mellow, happy personality. With her pretty green eyes and sweet disposition, Piper would be a good match for almost any household.

If you would like to know more about Piper, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with her at 221 Avenida Fabricante in San Clemente