Eight-month-old Peach is a playful kitty looking for her “purr-ever” home. Quite affectionate, Peach loves a good snuggle and a scratch behind the ears. You can’t go wrong with a sweetie like Peach.

If you would like to know more about Peach, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with her at 221 Avenida Fabricante in San Clemente.