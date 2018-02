Olga is the shelter’s current resident senior kitty. Fourteen years old and still fairly spry, Olga is very friendly and would make an ideal lap cat for someone looking for a mellow companion.

If you would like to know more about Olga, call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with her at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.