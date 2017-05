One-year-old Nala is a happy little Boxer who just wants someone to love. Whether she’s running around in the yard or simply relaxing, Nala is happiest by your side. This friendly and fun-loving pup also enjoys outdoor activities and would do well in an active household. If you would like to know more about Nala, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with her at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.

