Hi there! My name is Mr. Goodbar, but people like to call me Mr. Good Boy because of my great personality. I am a 4-year-old Bull Terrier who loves to stay active and enjoys a good scratch behind the ears. If you’re someone who likes fun and giving belly rubs, we might just be the best of friends! If you would like to know more about Mr. Goodbar, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.

