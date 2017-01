Mojito is an 8-month-old calico kitty ready for fun. Striking good looks paired with a lively personality make Mojito an entertaining playmate. She enjoys playing with her twin sister, Daiquiri. While not required, the two would love to go home together and keep up their dynamic duo. If you would like to know more about Mojito or Daiquiri, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit them at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.

