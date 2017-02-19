DP LIVING, DP Living Headlines

Pet of the Week: Merlin

Merlin is a blue-eyed Dutch neutered male rabbit. Merlin was one of several hundred rabbits brought into the OC Shelter from a single residence and then transferred to the San Clemente Dana Point Animal Shelter as part of A Rescue Mission program. Though he can sometimes be a bit shy to start, he’s actually a very sweet bunny who loves getting pets and cuddles. Merlin is a well-mannered rabbit with excellent litter box habits and would be a great bunny for a first-time owner! If you would like to know more about Merlin, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.

About The Author Dana Point Times

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>