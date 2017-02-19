Pet of the Week: Merlin

Merlin is a blue-eyed Dutch neutered male rabbit. Merlin was one of several hundred rabbits brought into the OC Shelter from a single residence and then transferred to the San Clemente Dana Point Animal Shelter as part of A Rescue Mission program. Though he can sometimes be a bit shy to start, he’s actually a very sweet bunny who loves getting pets and cuddles. Merlin is a well-mannered rabbit with excellent litter box habits and would be a great bunny for a first-time owner! If you would like to know more about Merlin, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.

