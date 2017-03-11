Don’t miss out on your chance to adopt Matzo, a neutered male, brown and white, German Shepherd mix. Matzo is about 5 years old and has been at the shelter since February 2009. Matzo was rescued from an overcrowded shelter, where he may not have been given the best chance at adoption. However, at the San Clemente-Dana Point Animal Shelter, staff and volunteers have been giving Matzo all the TLC our pets deserve. He is also working on his basic training skills, to make the transition into his new home an easy one. Matzo loves to go for walks and run around and play in the yard with his other shelter friends. If you are interested in Matzo, please contact the Animal Shelter for more information and to start the adoption process. We can be reached at 949.492.1617 during the business hours of 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday; and noon-3 p.m. on Sunday. We are closed on Mondays and major holidays.

