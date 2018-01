Nine-month-old Martin is a sweet and friendly rabbit who is ready for his next big adventure. This adventurous little bunny doesn’t mind being picked up or held and even enjoys lap time when he isn’t busy exploring. Martin has good litter box habits and would make a great house bunny for a loving family.

If you would like to know more about Martin, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.