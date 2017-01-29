Pet of the Week: Lola

One-year-old Lola is a spayed lionhead mini-lop mix ready to find her new family. Lola is a sweet girl whose favorite thing to do is lay around looking pretty. She’s not an overly active bunny, but she doesn’t mind being held once she’s up in your arms. Lola has good litter box habits and would be a fun rabbit for a loving indoor home. If you would like to know more about Brock, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.

