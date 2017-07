Lava is a spunky little pup with a silly personality. He’s only 6 months old and is always up for playtime. He just loves to make new friends. With a pup like Lava, you’ll never be far from fun! If you would like to know more about Lava, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.49.1617, or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr