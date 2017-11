This scruffy little guy is King, a 4-year-old cutie who is hoping to meet his match. While King enjoys playing in the yard with the other dogs, his favorite place to be is curled up in your lap. With his happy personality and gentle nature, King would be great for family members of all ages.

If you would like to know more about King, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.