Six-month-old Kevin is an adorable neutered male gray-and-white dwarf mix rabbit now ready for adoption. Initially a tad shy, Kevin doesn’t mind being held or petted once he’s in your arms. He is inquisitive and likes to check out what people are doing when they’re close by. Kevin has good litter box habits and will make an excellent indoor bunny for a lucky home! If you would like to know more about Kevin, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with her at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

