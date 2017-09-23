Kevin. Photo: Courtesy of San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter

Six-month-old Kevin is an adorable neutered male gray-and-white dwarf mix rabbit now ready for adoption. Initially a tad shy, Kevin doesn’t mind being held or petted once he’s in your arms. He is inquisitive and likes to check out what people are doing when they’re close by. Kevin has good litter box habits and will make an excellent indoor bunny for a lucky home! If you would like to know more about Kevin, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with her at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.

About The Author Dana Point Times

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>