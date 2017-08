This handsome boy is named Juno and he is ready for fun! He’s a lively 3-year-old Siberian Husky. He enjoys outdoor activities and playing with his canine buddies. Juno gets along with family members of all ages and would thrive in an active household. If you would like to know more about Juno, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr