This handsome guy is Jax, a one-and-a-half-year-old Great Dane mix looking for a new start in life. Before coming to the shelter, Jax was shuffled through multiple short-term homes and never quite got the chance to truly belong anywhere. Now, he’s ready to become a permanent fixture in an active household where he can really thrive. Could Jax be the match for you? If you would like to know more about Jax, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.

