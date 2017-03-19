Jax. Photo: Courtesy of the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter

This handsome guy is Jax, a one-and-a-half-year-old Great Dane mix looking for a new start in life. Before coming to the shelter, Jax was shuffled through multiple short-term homes and never quite got the chance to truly belong anywhere. Now, he’s ready to become a permanent fixture in an active household where he can really thrive. Could Jax be the match for you? If you would like to know more about Jax, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.

 

About The Author Dana Point Times

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>