Pet of the Week: Cyan

Eleven-month-old Cyan is a spayed Lionhead Lop who is just waiting for the right person to call her own. Having originally come into the shelter in very poor condition, Cyan sometimes takes time to trust people, but once she knows you she is friendly and calm when picked up. She would make a great house bunny for someone who is willing to get to know her and doesn’t mind a bit of grooming.

If you would like to know more about Cyan, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with her at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.