When it comes to being friendly, no one can beat 6-year-old Cuddles. As her name suggests, she is very affectionate and playful and doesn’t mind a good snuggle after an energetic game of “catch the mouse” toy. Give her a chance and she’s sure to win you over with her winning personality. If you would like to know more about Cuddles, call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with her at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.

