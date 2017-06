Cole is an extra sweet little guy who loves to make new friends. Whether he’s playing with his canine companions or hanging out with his human buddies, Cole is an all-around great playmate. He’s 6 years old and is full of happy energy. He would get along with family members of any age! If you would like to know more about Cole, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.

