This little cutie is named Chiquita and she is just about as sweet as they come. She loves to play with other dogs and is known among her handlers as being an avid snuggler. She’s a year old and is a fun pup that would fit into just about any home. If you would like to know more about Chiquita, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with her at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.

